Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $109.25 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $273.01 or 0.01405446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,256,020 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped BNB (WBNB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wrapped BNB has a current supply of 4,268,364.38072013. The last known price of Wrapped BNB is 269.20030246 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9107 active market(s) with $59,542,953.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

