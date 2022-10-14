Wrapped TRON 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.51 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.45 billion and approximately $2.51 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06176314 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,573,249.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

