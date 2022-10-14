WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at Desjardins

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$187.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.17.

OTCMKTS WSPOF traded down $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $106.31. 506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

