Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

XEL stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.78. 76,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

About Xcel Energy



Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

