Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stake Boosted by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,323 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Xencor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Xencor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Price Performance

XNCR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,758. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

XNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Xencor Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.