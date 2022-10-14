Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,099,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,482.91.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

