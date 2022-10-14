XSGD (XSGD) Market Cap Hits $53.48 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $53.48 million and approximately $771,728.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,466.96 or 0.27841824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010874 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,749,214 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “XSGD (XSGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. XSGD has a current supply of 83,617,320.371568 with 74,746,215.072375 in circulation. The last known price of XSGD is 0.71465409 USD and is up 16.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,539,416.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.straitsx.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

