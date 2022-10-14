yearn.finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28.10 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $289.22 million and approximately $28.10 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $7,894.13 or 0.40080453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002946 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.56 or 0.27637053 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010791 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
