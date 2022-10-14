YES WORLD (YES) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17,210.00

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $17,210.00 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,332.95 or 0.27517669 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010747 BTC.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,600,000,000 tokens. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

