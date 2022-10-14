Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $197,000 in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.14. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 26.66%. On average, analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMC. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

