Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 103,364 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 75,180 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of STM opened at $31.87 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.28.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.58%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

