Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $711.40

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 711.40 ($8.60) and traded as low as GBX 584 ($7.06). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 602 ($7.27), with a volume of 14,830 shares changing hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,348.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 657.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 710.49.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.