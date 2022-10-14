Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.15

Shares of Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 84976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Z in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Z Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.01.
Z Company Profile
Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.
