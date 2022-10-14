Zcash Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Zcash has a total market cap of $772.25 million and $68.49 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $49.89 or 0.00259896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00094350 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064150 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,479,381 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

