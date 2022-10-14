Zcash (ZEC) Reaches Market Cap of $780.02 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $780.02 million and approximately $69.92 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $50.39 or 0.00260648 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00094183 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00064461 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,478,156 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

