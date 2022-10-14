Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0308 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $412.84 million and approximately $49.00 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,433.19 or 0.27606104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,700,972,717 coins and its circulating supply is 13,409,505,564 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa (ZIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate ZIL through the process of mining. Zilliqa has a current supply of 16,699,922,227.147825 with 13,408,455,074.147825 in circulation. The last known price of Zilliqa is 0.03119042 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $66,834,608.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zilliqa.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.