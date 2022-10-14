Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 35310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Zimtu Capital Trading Down 5.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 52.17 and a quick ratio of 50.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38.
Zimtu Capital Company Profile
Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.
See Also
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.