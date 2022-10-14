ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $30,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26,633.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.1 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,671. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion and a PE ratio of 21.52.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.