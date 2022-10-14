ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Up 776.9% in September

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a growth of 776.9% from the September 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 8.7 %

CNET stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

