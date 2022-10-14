Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives $4.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.37.

ZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zymergen to $2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zymergen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Zymergen Stock Performance

ZY stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.69. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymergen

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,508.94% and a negative return on equity of 93.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 52.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

