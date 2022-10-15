113,163 Shares in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Senti Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Senti Biosciences Trading Down 13.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNTI opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38. Senti Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $10.35.
Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Senti Biosciences
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Senti Biosciences (SNTI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.