113,163 Shares in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Senti Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Senti Biosciences Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNTI opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38. Senti Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

