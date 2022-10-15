1,274,471 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,274,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

F stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

