1,346 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

