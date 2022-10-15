15,500 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after acquiring an additional 939,313 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,348,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.