16,060 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,003 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.9 %

HPE stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

