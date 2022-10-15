1,758 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.35.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
