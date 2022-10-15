1,758 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.35.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.