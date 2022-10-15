17,832 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in IQVIA by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $173.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.75.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

