23,560 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

