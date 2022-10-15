2,388 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Bought by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Black Knight by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Black Knight by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 15.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 751.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.24.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

