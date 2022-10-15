25,049 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,049 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $109.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,006,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,337,452.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,500.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,625 shares of company stock worth $7,841,989. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

