3,789 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,134,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1,184.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1,220.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49,069 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

