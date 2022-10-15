37Protocol (37C) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $570.42 Million

37Protocol (37C) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. 37Protocol has a market cap of $570.42 million and approximately $67,512.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 37Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00004011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 37Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

37Protocol’s launch date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. The official website for 37Protocol is 37protocol.org. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 37Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@prnumber7.

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

