3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $108.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MMM. UBS Group raised 3M from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a mkt perform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.27.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $113.63 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,270,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,073,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 36,218 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $2,601,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

