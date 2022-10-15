48,000 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,199,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.55. The stock had a trading volume of 303,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

