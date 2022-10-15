796 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of J stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.14.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

