8,066 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.