9,934 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 479.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VSGX stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47.

