A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.08

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.08 and traded as low as C$34.00. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$34.39, with a volume of 10,267 shares traded.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$503.35 million and a PE ratio of 15.90.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

