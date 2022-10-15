A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Lowered to $56.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AOS. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 31.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

