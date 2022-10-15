A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Danske cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28,830.00.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance
Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $19.14.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.
