AAR (NYSE:AIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut AAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.
AAR Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of AAR stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. AAR has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in AAR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 148,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in AAR by 33.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in AAR by 16.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AAR by 11.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAR (AIR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.