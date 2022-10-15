Aavegotchi (GHST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.48 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi.
Aavegotchi Token Trading
