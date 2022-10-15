AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,293,600 shares, an increase of 116.6% from the September 15th total of 1,520,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.2 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 2.4 %

VOLVF stock traded down 0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of 13.67 and a 52 week high of 25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 15.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Stories

