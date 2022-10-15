AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.94 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day moving average of $147.88. The firm has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

