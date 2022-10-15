Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 95,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 821,787 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $18.36.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

