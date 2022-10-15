Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 95,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 821,787 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $18.36.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

