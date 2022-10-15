abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

FCO stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

