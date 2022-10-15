Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Accenture by 8,042.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after acquiring an additional 915,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.72. 1,723,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.45. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,861 shares of company stock worth $551,356. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

