ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.10 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $432.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 247,444 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.