Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.93

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANIOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Acerinox from €11.75 ($11.99) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Acerinox from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.50 ($15.82) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Acerinox from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

